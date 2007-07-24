Colts' Glenn officially announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tarik Glenn, a three-time Pro Bowl tackle for the Indianapolis Colts, officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old Glenn, a first-round draft pick out of California in 1997, started 154 regular-season games during his 10-year career. A steady blocker on the left side of the offensive line, he was a main reason quarterback Peyton Manning was sacked just 15 times last season.
The 6-foot-5, 332-pound Glenn was second to 11-year veteran receiver Marvin Harrison in years of service with the Colts.
Team owner Jim Irsay, who took over full ownership of the franchise in 1997, met with Glenn for nearly three hours on Monday night, according to Colts.com. It was Isray who delivered an emotional speech on Glenn's retirement on Tuesday evening.
Glenn reportedly had hinted to teammates he was considering retirement after the Colts' Super Bowl win over Chicago, and Indianapolis took Tony Ugoh, a three-year starter at Arkansas, in the second round of the NFL draft in April.
Others seen as possible replacements for Glenn include veteran Ryan Diem, in a switch from right tackle, and Charlie Johnson, a rookie last year who started the second half of the Super Bowl after Diem was injured.