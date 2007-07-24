Colts' Glenn officially announces retirement

Published: Jul 24, 2007 at 03:37 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tarik Glenn, a three-time Pro Bowl tackle for the Indianapolis Colts, officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Glenn, a first-round draft pick out of California in 1997, started 154 regular-season games during his 10-year career. A steady blocker on the left side of the offensive line, he was a main reason quarterback Peyton Manning was sacked just 15 times last season.

The 6-foot-5, 332-pound Glenn was second to 11-year veteran receiver Marvin Harrison in years of service with the Colts.

Team owner Jim Irsay, who took over full ownership of the franchise in 1997, met with Glenn for nearly three hours on Monday night, according to Colts.com. It was Isray who delivered an emotional speech on Glenn's retirement on Tuesday evening.

Glenn reportedly had hinted to teammates he was considering retirement after the Colts' Super Bowl win over Chicago, and Indianapolis took Tony Ugoh, a three-year starter at Arkansas, in the second round of the NFL draft in April.

Others seen as possible replacements for Glenn include veteran Ryan Diem, in a switch from right tackle, and Charlie Johnson, a rookie last year who started the second half of the Super Bowl after Diem was injured.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers-Ravens game flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 17

The NFL announced Sunday the Week 17 Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens matchup on Sunday, Jan. 1, will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Sunday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday tripleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.

news

49ers' George Kittle says Nick Bosa 'secured' Defensive Player of the Year award with two-sack performance vs. Washington

49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa leads the league with 17.5 sacks with two games left to play, and teammate George Kittle believes it's time he gets the recognition for his dominance.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE