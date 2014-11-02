Colts-Giants to decide Week 9 fantasy matchups

Published: Nov 02, 2014 at 04:14 AM

It's been a heck of a week for fantasy football from Jeremy Hill's huge day to Philip Rivers' crummy outing against the Dolphins. We're past the halfway point of the fantasy season and are gearing up for the home stretch. After the Monday Night Football game between the Colts and the Giants there are only four regular season fantasy matchups left to play (depending on how your league is set up of course). Every single win is crucial and with six teams on bye this week and next week it's a rough stretch for all of us. But if you're sitting on Andrew Luck or Ahmad Bradshaw right now you're probably feeling pretty good about your chances of avoiding a Monday Nightmare in Week 9. Let's take a look at some of the major fantasy players in what should be an awesome end to the week.

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @m_franciscovich.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Justin Fields shines late in Bears' loss: 'It was his time'

The Bears' offense was stagnant through the first three quarters before Fields flashed the skills that have breathed excitement into the franchise since he was drafted. He also showed that he's learning and maturing and growing into the franchise quarterback Chicago hopes he will become. 
news

2022 NFL Draft order: Vikings knocking on door of top 10 at midseason

The Vikings are inching closer to a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after suffering another narrow loss. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated first-round order along with needs for every squad.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Steelers' win over Bears on Monday night

A defensive battle turned into a wild one late, but Pittsburgh was able to emerge victorious over the Bears, 29-27.
news

The First Read, Week 10: Why NFL contenders need defense; Patrick Mahomes' slump

Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans and other contenders are showing just how important defense is in today's NFL. Jeffri Chadiha digs into that and more in his First Read ahead of Week 10 of the 2021 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW