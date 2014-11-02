Colts-Giants to decide Week 9 fantasy matchups

It's been a heck of a week for fantasy football from Jeremy Hill's huge day to Philip Rivers' crummy outing against the Dolphins. We're past the halfway point of the fantasy season and are gearing up for the home stretch. After the Monday Night Football game between the Colts and the Giants there are only four regular season fantasy matchups left to play (depending on how your league is set up of course). Every single win is crucial and with six teams on bye this week and next week it's a rough stretch for all of us. But if you're sitting on Andrew Luck or Ahmad Bradshaw right now you're probably feeling pretty good about your chances of avoiding a Monday Nightmare in Week 9. Let's take a look at some of the major fantasy players in what should be an awesome end to the week.