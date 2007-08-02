Colts get fourth-round pick signed in time for camp

Published: Aug 02, 2007 at 04:29 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -The Colts signed fourth-round draft pick Brannon Condren on Friday to a four-year deal worth slightly more than $2 million.

Condren, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound free safety from Troy, was selected No. 131 overall. He's the fourth of Indy's nine picks to agree to a deal with the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Colts already have first-round pick Anthony Gonzalez, fifth-rounder Roy Hall and seventh-rounder Keyunta Dawson under contract.

The Colts also claimed tackle Gabe Hall off waivers from the New York Giants and signed free agent defensive back Cedrick Holt. To make room on the roster, Indianapolis waived receivers Kevin McMahan and Taylor Sele.

Indianapolis reports to training camp in Terre Haute on Sunday.

