Colts' Freeney active, Brackett inactive vs. Seahawks

Published: Oct 04, 2009 at 06:48 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney was active for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks while three other defensive starters didn't play.

Reports this week indicated that Freeney would miss two to three weeks with a strained right quadriceps. Freeney said he hoped to play this week. It is still uncertain whether he will play.

Colts safety Bob Sanders, linebacker Gary Brackett and cornerback Kelvin Hayden are all inactive. Other inactives are receiver Anthony Gonzalez, offensive linemen Tony Ugoh and Jamey Richard and defensive tackle Fili Moala.

