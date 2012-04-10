Colts, five other teams get head start on regime changes

St. Louis Rams: St. Louis knows it'll be without Gregg Williams for at least 2012. Jeff Fisher said last month that he'd be reluctant to hire someone new into the defensive coordinator spot. One way to keep it open for a possible return by Williams would be to have Dave McGinnis, who was a DC for five years in Arizona, lead the way in a committee approach. Either way, with the need to sort that out, and getting Sam Bradford in sync with his third coordinator in three years (Brian Schottenheimer), there's plenty of work to do.