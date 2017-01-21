Colts fire GM Ryan Grigson after five seasons

Under his leadership, the Colts used just four of their 14 draft picks in the first three rounds on defensive players. Indy bore the fruit of that labor this season, when its defense, ravaged by depth issues and poor secondary play, was ranked 30th in the league. Grigson will also be blamed for Indy's inability to construct a sturdy offensive line around its most prized possession -- Luck, who had to undergo surgery yet again this offseason.