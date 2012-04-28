Colts finally take defensive player in 5th round

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have drafted Alabama defensive tackle Josh Chapman in the fifth round.
He fills a key need as the Colts make the transition from a 4-3 defense to a 3-4. New defensive coordinator Greg Manusky wants bigger bodies and more depth, and Chapman certainly fills the hole at 6-foot-1, 316 pounds.
He helped anchor Alabama's defensive line last season despite playing with a torn ACL that downgraded his draft stock. Chapman went from a potential second-round pick all the way down to No. 136 overall.
He is the first defensive player Indy has taken in this year's draft. The Colts took Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick Thursday, then took two tight ends and a receiver Friday.
Indy has five more draft picks Saturday.