Colts, fifth-round pick Hall agree to contract

Published: Jul 24, 2007 at 01:46 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Fifth-round draft pick Roy Hall has agreed to a contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

Hall, a little-used wide receiver at Ohio State, agreed to a four-year deal at the league minimum salary, said his agent, Bradley Cicala.

Overshadowed at Ohio State by receivers Santonio Holmes, Ted Ginn Jr. and Anthony Gonzalez, the Colts' first-round pick, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Hall caught only 13 passes last season, two for touchdowns. He impressed NFL scouts, however, during a campus workout.

