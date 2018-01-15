Around the NFL

Colts expected to hire Josh McDaniels as head coach

Published: Jan 15, 2018 at 06:49 AM
The Indianapolis Colts are moving quickly on Josh McDaniels.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Patriots offensive coordinator is expected to become the team's next head coach when New England's season comes to a close, according to sources.

The Colts also spoke with Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, but the organization has firmly clung to McDaniels as its top choice since firing Chuck Pagano, Rapoport was told.

Having already reached out to potential staff hires, McDaniels is expected to make Cowboys assistant Matt Eberflus his defensive coordinator, according to Pelissero.

It was believed McDaniels might prefer the suddenly vacant Titans job, a gig that would come laced with an old friend in general manager Jon Robinson and the promising Marcus Mariota under center. Pelissero, though, noted Monday that McDaniels and Colts general manager Chris Ballard also share a strong relationship.

Besides, the Colts opportunity gives McDaniels the chance to shift from tutoring Tom Brady to working with Andrew Luck. The Colts quarterback was lost all season to a shoulder injury, but is expected to return for 2018.

Assuming Luck surges back, McDaniels will march into battle in the AFC South with a young signal-caller who still has the chance to carve out a Hall of Fame career.

The Colts are missing pieces all over the roster, but Ballard has proven to be an aggressive operator in the front office and would make for an intriguing pairing with McDaniels.

Fans in Denver remember McDaniels floundering in his first head-coaching stint with the Broncos, a run that lasted less than two seasons (from 2009 into 2010) before he was fired by team ownership.

McDaniels has rebounded in New England, helping the club to a pair of Super Bowl wins while taking his time to pick another head-coaching destination. With Luck at his side, the ceiling is high in Indianapolis.

