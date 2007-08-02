Colts expected to cut veteran DT Simon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) -Colts owner Jim Irsay said Wednesday night that he expected to release former Pro Bowl tackle Corey Simon within the next few days, ending months of speculation concerning Simon's future with the Super Bowl champions.

Simon did not pass his physical over the weekend. He was expected to report to camp on time Sunday but was never seen at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology.

Irsay on Wednesday tried to clarify Simon's status with the team.

"Hopefully, we'll have something worked out with that. I think he may pursue his opportunities somewhere other than here," Irsay said. "I think we may come to an agreement in the next few days and he may pursue other places to play. I think it's better to get it resolved in the next day or two."

Simon did not play last season and was eventually placed on the non-football illness/injury list with an undisclosed ailment. Since winning the Super Bowl, the Colts have been debating what to do with Simon.

Colts coach Tony Dungy said he had been in touch with Irsay concerning the move.

"I didn't know how far along we were but I knew that was the direction we were going," Dungy said.

