Colts expect to get Saturday back for Sunday's game vs. Detroit

Published: Dec 09, 2008 at 06:03 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts believe center Jeff Saturday could return this weekend against Detroit after missing two straight games with a strained left calf.

The Pro Bowl center nearly made it back for Sunday's 35-3 victory over Cincinnati, but coach Tony Dungy said he had been held out as a precaution.

"He was very close and we talked about it and debated it all through Saturday night," Dungy said Monday. "It turned out well. We wanted to err on the side of caution but I think he'll be ready to go this week."

Dungy said he didn't believe any injuries sustained Sunday would cause much consternation this week, either.

Running back Joseph Addai injured his right shoulder while blocking early in the second half against Cincinnati. He did not return although Dungy said after the game that Addai could have played.

"I think he's going to be OK," Dungy said Monday.

And defensive tackle Eric Foster, who has started 10 of the last 11 games, left Sunday with a stinger after he was hit by teammate Kelvin Hayden. Dungy said the Colts would wait until later this week to assess his playing status.

The most serious injury was to kick returner Chad Simpson, who came out with an injured ankle. Dungy listed Simpson as questionable and if he can't play against Detroit, the Colts would have only two running backs -- Addai and Dominic Rhodes -- on the active roster.

"Probably the most serious one is Chad," Dungy said. "If Joseph and Chad are iffy, we probably would have to do something with (adding) a back."

