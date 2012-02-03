Colts exec Telesco withdraws name from Rams' GM search

Indianapolis Colts director of player personnel Tom Telesco has taken his name out of consideration, according to a league source, opting not to interview with the Rams.
Telesco, who survived the front office purge in which executives Bill and Chris Polian were fired, is staying with the team and is someone owner Jim Irsay wants to help rebuild the franchise.
The Rams are considering Miami Dolphins director of player personnel Brian Gaine, Arizona Cardinals director of player personnel Steve Keim and Tennessee Titans vice president of football operations Lake Dawson among the candidates in their ongoing search.
The Rams were scheduled to interview New York Jets vice president of college scouting Joey Clinkscales and Minnesota Vikings director of player personnel George Paton earlier this week.