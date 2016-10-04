Around the NFL

Colts dump starters Antonio Cromartie, Sio Moore

Published: Oct 04, 2016 at 08:19 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The recent NFL tradition of heads rolling upon the losing team's return from London continued on Tuesday.

A pair of starters on Indianapolis' 30th-ranked scoring defense have lost their jobs.

The Colts released cornerback Antonio Cromartie and waived inside linebacker Sio Moore, the team announced.

Cromartie was signed in a late-August fit of desperation when starting cornerbacks Vontae Davis and Patrick Robinson each went down with injuries.

The 32-year-old cornerback was benched in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after allowing a touchdown to star receiver Allen Robinson at London's Wembley Stadium. He was deemed expendable with Davis and Robinson back in the lineup and slot corner Darius Butler due back soon.

Acquired in a September 2015 trade with the Oakland Raiders, Moore was part of an inside-linebacker rotation with Josh McNary and rookie Antonio Morrison opposite veteran D'Qwell Jackson. He was a liability in coverage, too often leaving the middle of the field open for big plays.

It's rarely a positive measure when key contributors are dumped on the Tuesday of game week. In this case, it's a sign that the Colts finally have better options on a feeble defense.

