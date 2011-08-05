Colts DT Moala avoids jail time in drunken-driving conviction

Published: Aug 05, 2011 at 12:36 AM

Colts defensive tackle Fili Moala was convicted Thursday of drunken driving and public intoxication, but he didn't receive any jail time, according to The Indianapolis Star.

Moala, a third-year pro who started for the Colts last season, instead received 180 days of probation.

Moala, 26, was arrested early Sept. 3 after a police officer pulled him over for speeding in Indianapolis. Officers testified last week said that Moala told them he had five or six drinks that night at a downntown bar. The officers also said Moala failed two of the three field sobriety tests they administered.

Moala's blood alcohol content was 0.10 percent, over the legal limit of 0.08 percent in Indiana.

Moala also was cited for speeding, but that count was dismissed.

