Colts draft Texas QB Sam Ehlinger in sixth round

Published: May 01, 2021 at 05:36 PM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Indianapolis Colts added Texas quarterback ﻿Sam Ehlinger﻿ behind trade acquisition ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ with a sixth-round choice (No. 218 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Ehlinger is a developmental acquisition who energized the Longhorns' offense with a knack for big plays and a reckless running style. The rest of the Colts' quarterback room includes ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ and Jalen Morton.

Scouts saw arm limitations in Ehlinger (6-foot-1, 220 pounds), but liked the intangibles and leadership in the two-time team captain. He was a four-year starter at Texas and became one of just two Power Five conference quarterbacks to combine 11,000 career passing yards with 1,500 rushing (11,436 and 1,903).

"He played in a lot of big games. [He has] toughness, the competitiveness, and he has some playmaking to him," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on the broadcast. "A very strong arm, but the inconsistency with accuracy and touch was why he was still available at this time."

Ehlinger was the 10th quarterback selected in the draft, following fourth-rounder ﻿Ian Book﻿ of Notre Dame (New Orleans Saints).

