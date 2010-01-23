Colts downgrade CB Powers to doubtful; Lacey could play instead

Published: Jan 23, 2010 at 09:46 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts cornerback Jerraud Powers has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New York Jets.

Powers started 13 times this season, including last week's divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, but he didn't practice all week after appearing to injure his left foot during the 20-3 Colts victory.

If Powers doesn't play Sunday, fellow rookie Jacob Lacey is expected to take his place.

Lacey made nine starts this season, including the final three regular-season games when Powers was out with a hamstring injury. Lacey is sixth on the Colts with 66 tackles and second with three interceptions -- one of which he returned for a touchdown.

The only other Colts player expected to sit out against the Jets is kicker Adam Vinatieri.

