Colts defensive captain Brackett likely out due to leg injury

Published: Dec 01, 2008 at 12:21 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts coach Tony Dungy says it's unlikely middle linebacker Gary Brackett will play Sunday against Cincinnati.

Brackett, the team's defensive captain, was taken off the field on a cart with what was first thought to be an ankle injury during Sunday's game at Cleveland. Team President Bill Polian said on his weekly radio show Monday that Brackett hurt his right fibula, but he doesn't know the extent of the injury.

If Brackett can't play, the Colts are likely to move outside LB Freddy Keiaho to the middle and re-insert Tyjuan Hagler into the starting lineup. Hagler started seven games last season.

Defensive tackle Keyunta Dawson also could miss a couple of weeks with a pulled right hamstring he suffered during Sunday's win.

