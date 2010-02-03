Colts' defense has opportunity to step out of the shadows

"It's way more (aggressive) than it was last year," linebacker Clint Session said of the scheme. "You think about last year, we didn't blitz as much. We kind of played into a mode of not giving up the big play, not losing the game for the offense. This kind of defense is designed to have the offense's back. The offense gets a chance to take some chances, and if they don't come out right, we have their back. Everybody on our defense likes to hit, they run fast and they take pride in what they do."