Colts deactivate Harrison, Ugoh against Chiefs

Published: Nov 18, 2007 at 03:22 AM

The Indianapolis Colts deactivated wide receiver Marvin Harrison and left tackle Tony Ugoh for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

</center>

Looking for some advice before you set your fantasy lineup? Michael Fabiano has some answers. Find out which players he loves this week, and which players he thinks should be avoided. Full story ...

Ugoh has missed the last two games with a neck injury, but had returned to practice this week and wasn't added to the official injury report until Saturday, when he was listed as doubtful. The rookie started at left tackle as Peyton Manning's blind-side protector -- a position left even thinner with the ankle injury suffered by backup Charlie Johnson last Sunday against San Diego.

Harrison, who has missed the last three games with a knee injury, did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was listed as questionable on the injury report.

The Colts waived defensive tackle Dan Klecko on Saturday. To replace Klecko, the Colts signed defensive tackle Corey Hilliard, a rookie from Oklahoma State.

Klecko's touchdown reception on a goal-line play helped rally the Colts from a 21-6 halftime deficit in their AFC Championship Game victory over New England in January.

Klecko re-signed with the Colts in March, but was limited to two tackles in three games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL stats and records, Week 3: Lamar Jackson's hot start is historic one

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Find out what were the other notable feats from Week 3.

news

Chaos reigns supreme in AFC after wild Week 3 of 2022 NFL season

Have the Jaguars become the squad no one wants to play? Who is the team to beat in the AFC? Jim Trotter examines the state of the conference after a chaotic weekend of NFL action.

news

Niners LT Trent Williams likely suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday night

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams left Sunday night's game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury.

news

Buccaneers looking like their own worst enemy after loss to Packers

Judy Battista reports from Tampa, where she sees troubling early season signals for Tom Brady and Co. even though the Buccaneers remain on top in the NFC South after Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE