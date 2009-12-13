Colts DE Mathis could start vs. Broncos despite quadriceps injury

Published: Dec 13, 2009 at 05:14 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Mathis is active for the Colts and might start Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Mathis had been listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri, wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez, running back Donald Brown and safety Aaron Francisco were inactive Sunday after being ruled out Friday. Defensive back De'von Hall, tackle Michael Toudouze, tight end Tom Santi and defensive end Ervin Baldwin also were inactive.

The Broncos deactivated wide receiver Brandon Lloyd, offensive linemen Seth Olsen and Herb Taylor, defensive linemen Chris Baker and Le Kevin Smith, safety David Bruton and running back LaMont Jordan.

Indy can break New England's NFL-record streak of 21 consecutive regular-season victories Sunday.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

