Colts cut TE Brody Eldridge, add another QB

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have cut tight end Brody Eldridge and brought in another quarterback.
Eldridge played two seasons in Indy after the Colts took him in the fifth round of the 2010 draft. In 27 games, he caught 14 passes for 84 yards but was primarily a blocker.
Indy took two tight ends in April -- Stanford's Coby Fleener in the second round and Clemson's Dwayne Allen in the third. Both are considered better receivers than blockers.
The Colts also signed David Legree, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound undrafted rookie quarterback from Hampton in Virginia. Legree is the third rookie quarterback on the roster, joining No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck and seventh-round pick Chandler Harnish.
Harnish missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury.