Colts cut longtime personnel adviser's job in front-office restructuring

Tony Dungy, who won a Super Bowl with the Colts three years ago, retired as coach in January and was replaced by his hand-picked successor, Jim Caldwell. Defensive coordinator Ron Meeks left to take the same job with the Carolina Panthers and was replaced with Larry Coyer, and special teams coach Russ Purnell was replaced with Ray Rychleski. Later in February, the Colts released wide receiver Marvin Harrison, who had spent 13 seasons with the team.