Colts could opt to find more protection for Manning

The Titans' experiment with Vince Young appears over, which will set the franchise back a few years. Kerry Collins is too old to consider a 16-game starter, let alone build around. They will be lucky to see a top quarterback still available at the No. 8 spot and might have to settle for a second-tier quarterback who sits on the bench for most, if not all, of the 2011 season, which isn't a bad thing. In the meantime, defensive line help is a necessity for a team once built on defense. The Titans gave up 29 or more points in five of their loses and have some of their better veterans ready for free agency, which could complicate things. The Titans' defensive line coach, Jim Washburn, is now in Philadelphia, and we could see a Titan or two follow him there.