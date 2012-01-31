Colts continue to make coaching staff moves

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Colts have hired Harold Goodwin as their new offensive line coach and have fired two more coaches.
The moves came Tuesday, less than a week after Chuck Pagano was hired as the new head coach. Indy also confirmed that Bruce Arians would take over as offensive coordinator. Arians was Indy's quarterbacks coach during Peyton Manning's first three NFL seasons and was Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator the last five seasons.
Goodwin was Pittsburgh's offensive assistant since 2007 and assisted with game preparation, video analysis and scouting opponents.
Indy also fired tight ends coach Ricky Thomas and assistant offensive line coach Ron Prince, the latest part of an offseason overhaul. Indy has already fired vice chairman Bill Polian, general manager Chris Polian, coach Jim Caldwell and most of Caldwell's staff.