Colts' Clark becomes just second NFL TE with 100-catch season

Published: Jan 03, 2010 at 06:49 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- With his seventh catch of Sunday's game, the Indianapolis Colts' Dallas Clark joined Tony Gonzalez as the only NFL tight ends with 100-reception seasons.

Clark hit the milestone while losing 7 yards on a screen pass on the Colts' third possession against the Buffalo Bills. He had seven catches for 52 yards at that point, and he made five catches for 53 yards on Indianapolis' second possession.

Gonzalez had 102 catches with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2004.

Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne reached 100 catches for the second time in his nine-year NFL career with his fifth catch of the game at the end of the first quarter.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants safety Xavier McKinney had fingers surgically repaired after ATV accident; no timeline for return

New York safety Xavier McKinney, 23, said he needed to have fingers on his left hand surgically repaired upon returning to the United States after he was involved in an accident in a Can-Am while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during the Giants' bye week.

news

Bill Belichick addresses Shaquille Leonard, C.J. Mosley knowing Patriots' plays: 'We definitely want to prevent that'

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and Jets LB C.J. Mosley seemingly knowing what plays the Patriots were about to run is an issue Bill Belichick noticed and wants to prevent.

news

Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Raiders releasing former first-round safety Johnathan Abram

The Las Vegas Raiders have shed another former high draft pick of the previous regime. The Raiders are releasing safety Johnathan Abram, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE