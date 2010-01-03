Colts' Clark becomes just second NFL TE with 100-catch season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- With his seventh catch of Sunday's game, the Indianapolis Colts' Dallas Clark joined Tony Gonzalez as the only NFL tight ends with 100-reception seasons.
Clark hit the milestone while losing 7 yards on a screen pass on the Colts' third possession against the Buffalo Bills. He had seven catches for 52 yards at that point, and he made five catches for 53 yards on Indianapolis' second possession.
Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne reached 100 catches for the second time in his nine-year NFL career with his fifth catch of the game at the end of the first quarter.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press