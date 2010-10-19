Colts claim RB Brown off waivers from Broncos, cut KR Moore

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts have claimed running back Andre Brown off waivers from the Denver Broncos and released kick returner Kenny Moore.
The New York Giants took Brown in the fourth round of the 2009 draft, but he missed the entire season with an Achilles' tendon injury.
Brown appeared in three games with Denver this season, running twice for minus-1 yard. At North Carolina State, he ran for 2,539 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Moore signed with the Colts two weeks ago, but he fumbled twice on kick returns Sunday night at Washington. He joined Indianapolis after safety Melvin Bullitt and kick returner Devin Moore were put on season-ending injured reserve two weeks ago.
