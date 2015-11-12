 Skip to main content
Colts claim Charlie Whitehurst off waivers

Nov 12, 2015
Chris Wesseling

With Andrew Luck out 2-6 weeks, the Indianapolis Colts are poaching a division rival for quarterback depth.

The Colts announced Thursday that they have claimed Charlie Whitehurst off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

Whitehurst was cut to open a roster spot for rookie running back David Cobb, who was activated from IR boomerang to the 53-man roster.

With no depth behind interim starterMatt Hasselbeck, the Colts were desperate for a veteran clipboard holder. New coordinator Rob Chudzinski tried to lure Jason Campbell out of retirement, but the 33-year-old opted to "chill" with his family instead.

"I talked to Coach Chudzinski, a guy I've got the utmost respect for," Campbell said on WTEM-Washington, via The Washington Post. "We were together in Cleveland, spent some time together and we had some conversations about some things. But as of right now, I told him I'm kind of enjoying what I'm doing right now."

Whitehurst played in seven games for the Titans last season, completing 105 of 185 passes for 1,326 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions for a 87.4 rating.

Much like Campbell, he has a disturbing penchant for checking down and throwing short of the sticks in key situations. The similarities don't end there. Whitehurst also spent time with Chudzinski when the latter was assistant head coach with the 2009 San Diego Chargers.

Whitehurst could end up making starts if Hasselbeck's 40-year-old body can't survive the Colts' shaky offensive line.

