Colts choose Stover over ailing Vinatieri as kicker during playoffs

"My mindset, since I was signed, was to kick this team all the way to the Super Bowl and through it," Stover said. "I'm not here to replace Adam. I'm here to help this team get to the Super Bowl and, unfortunately, Adam was injured during that time, which gave me that opportunity. This is for this year, this is to help this team win the Super Bowl, and at this point, I feel confident in my abilities to be able to do that."