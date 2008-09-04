Colts center Saturday will let knee 'heal by itself'

Published: Sep 04, 2008 at 11:38 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Despite a torn ligament in his right knee, Indianapolis Colts starting center Jeff Saturday is not planning on surgery anytime soon.

Jeff Saturday, C
Indianapolis Colts

Height: 6-2

Weight: 295

College: North Carolina

Experience: 9

The three-time Pro Bowl selection, who was injured in the Colts' preseason loss to Buffalo two weeks ago, will instead continue his rehab work amid hopes for a quick return.

"We are at the point where I'm letting it heal by itself. If anything were to happen, that can be an issue. But it's not what we are going to do. I'm not going to get surgery. Unless something else happens to it, I'm going to stay with the way it is now," he said Thursday.

The Colts open the new season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night in the new Lucas Oil Stadium.

Saturday said he consulted with team trainers and doctors and obtained another medical opinion before deciding to wait for surgery. All the doctors agreed there was no need for an invasive procedure now, he said.

Saturday said he did not know when he would resume practicing.

Either Steve Justice or Jamey Richard will likely start in place of Saturday against the Bears. Both players are rookies.

Justice started the Colts' final preseason game against Cincinnati, and Richard has been working in practice with quarterback Peyton Manning. Saturday has been working with both players in position meetings and on the practice field.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson now faces 23rd lawsuit for alleged sexual assault and harassment

A new lawsuit alleging sexual assault and harassment during massage sessions was filed Tuesday against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who now faces 23 civil cases.

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Which Teams Will Win the Most Super Bowls Over the Next 5 Years?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 NFL deep passers of 2021: Three QBs playing for new teams in '22 earn spot

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 deep passers of the 2021 season using Next Gen Stats. Which quarterbacks playing for new teams in 2022 made the rankings?

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW