Colts center Saturday will let knee 'heal by itself'

INDIANAPOLIS -- Despite a torn ligament in his right knee, Indianapolis Colts starting center Jeff Saturday is not planning on surgery anytime soon.
Height: 6-2
Weight: 295
College: North Carolina
Experience: 9
"We are at the point where I'm letting it heal by itself. If anything were to happen, that can be an issue. But it's not what we are going to do. I'm not going to get surgery. Unless something else happens to it, I'm going to stay with the way it is now," he said Thursday.
The Colts open the new season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night in the new Lucas Oil Stadium.
Saturday said he consulted with team trainers and doctors and obtained another medical opinion before deciding to wait for surgery. All the doctors agreed there was no need for an invasive procedure now, he said.
Saturday said he did not know when he would resume practicing.
Either Steve Justice or Jamey Richard will likely start in place of Saturday against the Bears. Both players are rookies.
Justice started the Colts' final preseason game against Cincinnati, and Richard has been working in practice with quarterback Peyton Manning. Saturday has been working with both players in position meetings and on the practice field.
