Colts CB Vontae Davis: Julio Jones is a 'freak of nature'

Published: Nov 20, 2015 at 02:02 AM
If the Indianapolis Colts plan to fend off the Jaguars and Texans in the underwhelming AFC South, it starts with a win on Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons.

To pull that off, reliable cornerback Vontae Davis must keep a lid on the nearly unstoppable Julio Jones.

"He can do everything," Davis said of the Pro BowlFalcons wideout, per the team's official website. "He's fast, physical. He's a freak of nature. There's nothing he can't do.

"You've got to watch (film) of a guy like that 24/7. You should be dreaming about him. I should be having dreams about him. He's just that good of a player."

While the Falcons have lost three of their last four games, Jones has dominated defenses from wire to wire this season. His 80 catches and 114.3 yards per game lead the league and have him on pace to shatter career highs.

Davis is putting together a solid season of his own, accounting for 25 percent of Indy's passes defensed for an otherwise troubled defense.

If the Colts cover man can shut down Jones on Sunday, he'll be the first to do so in a while. The Falcons star is coming off two straight 100-yard outings and four consecutive games of 90-plus yards.

