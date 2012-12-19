Colts can cement playoff spot vs. Chiefs

Why this game is intriguing: The feel-good Indianapolis Colts hit a road block last week, running into a buzzsaw in Houston. No matter. A simple win over the hapless Kansas City Chiefs, who long ago ran out of gas, is all it takes for Indy to clinch a playoff berth. And doing so would cement one of the more remarkable seasons in recent memory. That this game will take place in Arrowhead doesn't figure to matter much, with lackluster support expected for the lowly Chiefs. Not that Andrew Luck would crumble against a hostile crowd anyway. The Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate has waded through all challenges, and a victory would open the door to more of them.