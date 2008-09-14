Colts C Saturday, TE Clark inactive against Vikings

Published: Sep 14, 2008 at 05:44 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday and tight end Dallas Clark were inactive Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, leaving Peyton Manning without two trusted veterans on offense.

Saturday practiced all week and was hoping his injured right knee would be ready after he missed the season opener. The three-time Pro Bowl selection tore a medial collateral ligament in the knee, but opted to let the tear heal on its own instead of having surgery.

Clark injured his right knee in the opening-week loss to the Bears.

Rookie Jamey Richard was in the starting lineup at center and Tom Santi took Clark's place at tight end.

The Vikings were missing return man Maurice Hicks, who was also out last week with a foot injury.

Left tackle, Artis Hicks was active and in the starting lineup. He left the season-opening loss to Green Bay with an elbow injury and was limited in practice leading up to the game.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith expects to announce Week 9 starting QB on Wednesday

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith declined to tell reporters on Monday if Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke will start at QB in Week 9 against the Vikings.
news

Giants trading DL Leonard Williams to Seahawks for multiple draft picks

The New York Giants are trading Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 9: QB Kyler Murray, TE Taysom Hill among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including a two-time Pro Bowl QB.
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sustained torn Achilles, will miss remainder of season

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles in Sunday's victory over the Packers, an MRI revealed on Monday. The 35-year-old QB will miss the remainder of the season.