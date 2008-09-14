Colts C Saturday, TE Clark inactive against Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday and tight end Dallas Clark were inactive Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, leaving Peyton Manning without two trusted veterans on offense.
Saturday practiced all week and was hoping his injured right knee would be ready after he missed the season opener. The three-time Pro Bowl selection tore a medial collateral ligament in the knee, but opted to let the tear heal on its own instead of having surgery.
Rookie Jamey Richard was in the starting lineup at center and Tom Santi took Clark's place at tight end.
Left tackle, Artis Hicks was active and in the starting lineup. He left the season-opening loss to Green Bay with an elbow injury and was limited in practice leading up to the game.
