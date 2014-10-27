Colts' Butler on loss: 'We got our (expletive) kicked'

With Vontae Davis exiting Sunday's contest early, the Indianapolis Colts' defense got torched, allowing Ben Roethlisberger to rack up 522 yards passing and six touchdown connections.
"No excuses or explanations. We got our asses kicked today! But we will bounce back!" Butler tweeted Sunday night.
There is little denying that butt-kicking, wherein Roethlisberger had a career day.
The Colts had enough blame-takers following the 51-34 loss. Quarterback Andrew Luck cited his early pick-six as digging the Colts' big hole and his butt-safety as killing the comeback after Indy cut the lead to eight.
"You kill yourself by throwing a pick-six," Luck said before commenting on his stumble into a safety, per ESPN.com. "...We got it to a one-score game. Give credit to our defense for getting some stops and then the turnover. Just a bonehead play by me that (helped them win) the game at the end."
Sometimes bad losses happen in the NFL. The key for the Colts is not letting one ass-kicking spiral into multiple losses that could put their superiority in the AFC South in jeopardy.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 8 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.