Colts' Brown, Addai, Garcon and Collie all questionable

Published: Oct 01, 2010 at 12:06 PM

The Colts are dealing with injuries to many of their playmakers as they prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Running back Donald Brown (knee) was held out of practice for a third straight day on Friday, and is listed as questionable on the Colts' official injury report. Running back Joseph Addai (hamstring) is listed as questionable as well, having missed Friday's practice despite practicing in full on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wide receiver Austin Collie -- who racked up 171 yards and two touchdowns against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 -- was back at practice on Friday after a sore heel kept him off the field on Thursday. He is listed as questionable, as is fellow wideout Pierre Garcon (hamstring), who hasn't practiced all week.

Also listed as questionable for the 2-1 Colts are: offensive tackle Charlie Johnson (foot), cornerback Brandon King (hamstring), guard Jamey Richard (shoulder), and linebacker Clint Session (hamstring).

Linebacker Kavell Conner (foot), wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez (ankle), and safety Bob Sanders (biceps) are out.

For the 1-2 Jaguars, safety Sean Considine is listed as doubtful with a hamstring issue. Linebacker Justin Durant (ankle) is out.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) long-shot to play versus Packers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is a long-shot to play Sunday versus the Packers after retweaking his hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

news

Longtime Chargers CB Antonio Cromartie, DT Corey Liuget sign one-day contracts to retire with the organization

Longtime Chargers cornerback Antonio Cromartie, defensive tackle Corey Liuget sign one-day contracts to retire with the organization on Saturday, the team announced.

news

2022 National Tight Ends Day Giveaway

Terms and conditions for the 2022 National Tight Ends Day Giveaway, including a George Kittle-signed commemorative box and T-shirt.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out vs. Jets; Brett Rypien to start

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday versus the New York Jets, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE