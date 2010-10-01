Colts' Brown, Addai, Garcon and Collie all questionable

The Colts are dealing with injuries to many of their playmakers as they prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Running back Donald Brown (knee) was held out of practice for a third straight day on Friday, and is listed as questionable on the Colts' official injury report. Running back Joseph Addai (hamstring) is listed as questionable as well, having missed Friday's practice despite practicing in full on Wednesday and Thursday.
Wide receiver Austin Collie -- who racked up 171 yards and two touchdowns against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 -- was back at practice on Friday after a sore heel kept him off the field on Thursday. He is listed as questionable, as is fellow wideout Pierre Garcon (hamstring), who hasn't practiced all week.
Also listed as questionable for the 2-1 Colts are: offensive tackle Charlie Johnson (foot), cornerback Brandon King (hamstring), guard Jamey Richard (shoulder), and linebacker Clint Session (hamstring).
Linebacker Kavell Conner (foot), wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez (ankle), and safety Bob Sanders (biceps) are out.
For the 1-2 Jaguars, safety Sean Considine is listed as doubtful with a hamstring issue. Linebacker Justin Durant (ankle) is out.