Colts bring in former Bears OC Turner to coach receivers

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they have hired former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Ron Turner as wide receivers coach and former Kansas State coach Ron Prince as an offensive line assistant.
Four Colts coaches also have new titles. Tom Moore goes from senior offensive coordinator to senior offensive assistant, and Clyde Christensen has been promoted from assistant head coach/wide receivers to offensive coordinator. Pete Metzelaars, formerly the offensive quality control/assistant offensive line coach, replaces the retired Howard Mudd as offensive line coach. Jim Bob Cooter, who joined the Colts last year as a staff assistant, is now an offensive assistant.
Prince, an 18-year coaching veteran, joins the Colts after spending 2009 at Virginia as the special-teams coordinator. He was Kansas State's head coach from 2006 to 2008.
