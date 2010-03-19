Colts bring in former Bears OC Turner to coach receivers

Published: Mar 19, 2010 at 01:05 PM

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they have hired former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Ron Turner as wide receivers coach and former Kansas State coach Ron Prince as an offensive line assistant.

Four Colts coaches also have new titles. Tom Moore goes from senior offensive coordinator to senior offensive assistant, and Clyde Christensen has been promoted from assistant head coach/wide receivers to offensive coordinator. Pete Metzelaars, formerly the offensive quality control/assistant offensive line coach, replaces the retired Howard Mudd as offensive line coach. Jim Bob Cooter, who joined the Colts last year as a staff assistant, is now an offensive assistant.

Turner enters his 34th year of coaching and joins the Colts after serving five seasons as the Bears' offensive coordinator. Stanford hired Turner just last month as its quarterbacks and wide receivers coach. Turner also was the University of Illinois' head coach from 1997 to 2004.

Prince, an 18-year coaching veteran, joins the Colts after spending 2009 at Virginia as the special-teams coordinator. He was Kansas State's head coach from 2006 to 2008.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

