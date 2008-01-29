Colts assistant Meeks interviews again for Redskins coaching job

The Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator met with owner Dan Snyder in Indianapolis. The two previously discussed the job at Snyder's home in Maryland on Jan. 17 and 18.
Meeks and former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel are currently considered the favorites to succeed Joe Gibbs, but the secretive and unpredictable nature of the coaching search -- which is about to enter its fourth week -- has produced surprise turns and names out of nowhere.
The latest hot, rumored candidate is Steve Mariucci, the former San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions coach who now works for the NFL Network. Mariucci, who is in Arizona for the Super Bowl, was noncommittal when asked about the Redskins opening on the air by his colleagues Tuesday.
"I am open-minded ... but right now there's nothing to talk about," Mariucci said.
From Indianapolis, Snyder plans to fly to Arizona for the rest of Super Bowl week. He is interested in interviewing Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after Sunday's game.
