Colts lose Anthony Castonzo to season-ending ankle surgery, expected to sign veteran Veldheer

Just one week ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay called his team the "most complete" in the NFL. That is about to be tested for a second straight game.

Left tackle ﻿Anthony Castonzo﻿ is done for the season due to an ankle injury that requires surgery, Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday.

Castonzo missed Indianapolis' Week 16 meeting with Pittsburgh due to the injury, which he suffered during a late-week practice in the lead-up to the pivotal meeting with the Steelers.

"You feel sick for AC going down like he did in a Thursday practice," quarterback ﻿Philip Rivers﻿ said of Castonzo on Wednesday, via the Indianapolis Star's Jim Ayello.

Holden was injured during the game, calling into action another backup, veteran J'Marcus Webb. Indianapolis had elevated Webb to the active roster before Sunday's game, just two weeks after signing the 32-year-old to the team's practice squad.

Due to Holden's injury, Green is penciled in as the left tackle for the Colts this week, with Smith returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list to resume his starting role on the right side. The Colts are also expected to sign veteran tackle ﻿Jared Veldheer﻿ to their practice squad and elevate him for Sunday's game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, in a move similar to the one that saw Webb on the field Sunday.

All of this is to say Indianapolis is still very strong on the interior with its starting trio of ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿, ﻿Ryan Kelly﻿ and ﻿Mark Glowinski﻿, but after Castonzo's season-ending ankle issue and other aforementioned ailments, the Colts are unknown, if not unstable at left tackle. Once seen as Indianapolis' greatest offensive strength, the Colts' line is now 20 percent weaker up front, which is still better than 40 percent when Smith was out.

The good news is the Colts are playing the Jaguars, who don't have their best edge rusher (Josh Allen) because he's on injured reserve, are 1-14 and were just steamrolled by the Bears last week. If there was ever an opponent to choose to face with a line in flux at the most important position, it would be these Jaguars.