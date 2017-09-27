Colts' Andrew Luck (shoulder) won't practice this week

As we noted Monday, the Colts are by no means out of the playoff race. Beating the Seahawks in Seattle would have been a Herculean task even with Luck under center for his first game, so the parameters facing Luck upon his return seem about set. So long as the Colts can get him back for a mid-October to mid-November stretch where they take on all three divisional rivals, this can still be the season Indianapolis was hoping for.