Pierce added that he did not undergo a second surgery. However, he did receive another injection in his heel, although it was "different" than the PRP injection he received several months ago. He did not specify which type of injection he received.

Pierce said during his last checkup with a doctor, they told him that his heel is "going to heal completely fine" and shouldn't be a problem going forward. Asked if he returned too soon after undergoing surgery in March, Pierce conceded that coming back in Week 1 was a "lofty goal" and that hindsight is 20/20.

The Colts re-signed Pierce on a four-year, $114 million contract in March, shortly before he underwent surgery. Former general manager Chris Ballard said the team was aware of Pierce's ailing heel throughout the entire free agency process, and the team still rewarded him with the richest free-agent wide receiver deal in NFL history.

Pierce, a 2022 second-round pick, is arguably the best deep threat in the league when healthy. He led the NFL in yards per reception in 2024 and 2025 and missed only four games through his first four seasons.

He said it's been frustrating to see the team struggle during his elongated absence, which has led to a slew of major organizational changes, most notably the departures of Ballard and quarterback Daniel Jones. Ballard was fired last month after the Colts lost at home to the previously winless Tennessee Titans; Jones was benched and cut last week after throwing 13 interceptions in 11 games this season.

Anthony Richardson Sr., the 2023 No. 4 pick, will start Sunday in Jones' place against the New York Giants. Pierce said he's excited for Richardson to get another shot, but he expressed disappointment in the team moving on from Jones.

"The news with Daniel was really tough for me because he was a guy I felt like I really wanted to be out there (with) and support," Pierce said. "And I know he was signing up to play with me. So, I've just felt like I've let some people down."

The Colts also traded away a pair of team captains in All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson and All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, as well as starting receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, for draft capital. Those decisions from owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon have all but confirmed that the team is headed into a rebuild this offseason.

"With us getting rid of some of our more cornerstone-type players … I view it as an opportunity to step up into a leadership role and to step up and be somebody that's been here, been consistent, been through things," Pierce said.

"This league is crazy. Things can turn one way so fast and the other way so fast, so you never know what can happen."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.