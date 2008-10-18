Colts' Addai out against Packers

Published: Oct 18, 2008 at 12:24 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis running back Joseph Addai will miss the Colts' game at Green Bay because of a hamstring injury.

The Colts downgraded Addai from doubtful to out Saturday. Tight end Gijon Robinson will miss the game because of an ankle injury.

Addai left in the first quarter against Baltimore last Sunday and didn't return.

