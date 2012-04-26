Colts add Stanford TE to Luck's new toy collection

Published: Apr 26, 2012 at 06:29 PM

2012 NFL Draft Trades List By The Associated Press April 26-28 Thursday, April 26

1, Minnesota traded its first-round pick (No. 3) to Cleveland for the Browns' first- (No. 4, fourth- (No. 118), fifth- (No. 139) and seventh-round (No. 211) picks. Cleveland selected Trent Richardson, rb, Alabama. Minnesota selected Matt Kalil, ot, Southern Cal; (No. 118); (No. 139); and (No. 211).

2, Tampa Bay traded first-round pick (No. 5) to Jacksonville for the Jaguars' first- (No. 7) and fourth-round (No. 101) picks. Jacksonville selected Justin Blackmon, wr, Oklahoma State. Tampa Bay selected Mark Barron, db, Alabama and traded (No. 101) to Denver.

3, St. Louis traded its first-round pick (No. 6) to Dallas for the Cowboys' first- (No. 14) and second-round (No. 45) picks. Dallas selected Morris Claiborne, db, LSU. St. Louis selected Michael Brockers, dt, LSU and traded (No. 45) to Chicago.

4, Seattle traded its first-round pick (No. 12) to Philadelphia for the Eagles' first- (No. 15), fourth- (No. 114) and sixth-round (No. 172) picks. Philadelphia selected Fletcher Cox, dt, Mississippi State. Seattle selected Bruce Irvin, de, West Virginia; (No. 114) and (No. 172).

5, Cincinnati traded its first-round pick (No. 21) to New England for the Patriots' first- (No. 27) and third-round (No. 93) picks. New England selected Chandler Jones, de, Syracuse. Cincinnati selected Kevin Zeitler, g, Wisconsin and Brandon Thompson, dt, Clemson.

6, Denver traded its first-round pick (No. 25) to New England for the Patriots' first- (No. 31) and fourth-round (No. 126) picks. New England selected Dont'a Hightower, lb, Alabama. Denver traded (No. 31) and (No. 126) to Tampa Bay.

7, Baltimore traded its first-round pick (No. 29) to Minnesota for the Vikings' second- (No. 35) and fourth-round (No. 98) picks. Minnesota selected Harrison Smith, db, Notre Dame. Baltimore selected Courtney Upshaw, lb, Alabama and (No. 98).

8, Denver traded its first- (No. 31) and fourth-round (No. 126) picks to Tampa Bay for the Bucs' second- (No. 36) and fourth-round (No. 101) picks. Tampa Bay selected Doug Martin, rb, Boise State and traded (No. 126) to Houston. Denver selected Derek Wolfe, dt, Cincinnati and (No. 101).

Friday, April 27

9, Seattle traded its second-round pick (No. 43) to the New York Jets for the Jets' second- (No. 47), fifth- (No. 154), seventh-round (No. 232) picks. New York selected Stephen Hill, wr, Georgia Tech. Seattle selected Bobby Wagner, lb, Utah State; (No. 154) and (No. 232).

10, St. Louis traded its second-round pick (No. 45) to Chicago for the Bears' second- (No. 50) and fifth-round (No. 150) picks. Chicago selected Alshon Jeffery, wr, South Carolina. St. Louis selected Isaiah Pead, rb, Cincinnati and (No. 150).

11, Philadelphia traded its second-round pick (No. 51) to Green Bay for the Packers' second- (No. 59) and fourth-round (No. 123) picks. Green Bay selected Jerel Worthy, de, Michigan State. Philadephia selected Vinny Curry, de, Marshall and (No. 123).

12, Houston traded its second- (No. 58) and seventh-round (No. 233) picks to Tampa Bay for the Bucs' third- (No. 68) and fourth-round (No. 126). Tampa Bay selected Lavonte David, lb, Nebraska and (No. 233). Houston selected DeVier Posey, wr, Ohio State and (No. 126).

13, New England traded its second-round pick (No. 62) to Greem Bay for the Packers' third- (No. 90) and fifth-round (No. 163) picks. Green Bay selected Casey Hayward, db, Vanderbilt. New England selected Jake Bequette, de, Arkansas and (No. 163).

14, Cleveland traded third-round pick (No. 67) to Denver for the Broncos' third- (No. 87) and fourth-round (No. 120) picks. Denver selected Ronnie Hillman, rb, San Diego State. Cleveland selected John Hughes, db, Cincinnati and (No. 120).

15, Washington traded its third-round pick (No. 69) to Buffalo for the Bills' third- (No. 71) and seventh-round (No. 217) picks. Buffalo selected T.J. Graham, wr, N.C. State. Washington selected Josh LeRibeus, g, SMU and (No. 217).

16, Miami traded its third-round pick (No. 73) to San Diego for the Chargers' third- (No. 78) and sixth-round (No. 183) picks. San Diego selected Brandon Taylor, db, LSU. Miami selected Michael Egnew, te, Missouri and (No. 183).

17, Atlanta traded its third-round pick (No. 84) to Baltimore for the Ravens' third- (No. 91) and fifth-round (No. 164) picks. Baltimore selected Bernard Pierce, rb, Temple. Atlanta selected Lamar Holmes, ot, Southern Miss. and (No. 164).

18, San Francisco traded its third-round pick (No. 92) to Indianapolis for the Colts' fourth-round (No. 97) pick and a 2113 fifth-round pick. Indianapolis selected T.Y. Hilton, wr, FIU. San Francisco selected (No. 97).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Trevor Lawrence validating hype in Doug Pederson's system; third year's a charm for Jeff Okudah

After a difficult rookie season, Trevor Lawrence is realizing his immense potential in Year 2. Bucky Brooks says it's all about "the three Ps." Plus, a former top-three pick suddenly living up to the hype and a 10th-year vet who has completely transformed himself.

news

Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones (ankle); Brian Hoyer to start vs. Packers

Despite Mac Jones making an appearance at practice Friday, the quarterback indeed won't play Sunday against the Packers. The Patriots officially ruled out Jones due to the ankle injury suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) not on Friday injury report, expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

After weeks of questions about when Michael Gallup would make his return to the field, the wide receiver did not appear on Dallas' injury report Friday. This means logically, he should play in the Cowboys' Week 4 game against the Commanders.

news

Tua Tagovailoa undergoing tests in Miami; no timetable for Dolphins QB's return to field

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa was in the process of wrapping up an MRI, which he described as an extra precaution, and that he had no timetable for his starting QB's return to the field.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE