Colts add Stanford TE to Luck's new toy collection

1, Minnesota traded its first-round pick (No. 3) to Cleveland for the Browns' first- (No. 4, fourth- (No. 118), fifth- (No. 139) and seventh-round (No. 211) picks. Cleveland selected Trent Richardson, rb, Alabama. Minnesota selected Matt Kalil, ot, Southern Cal; (No. 118); (No. 139); and (No. 211).
2, Tampa Bay traded first-round pick (No. 5) to Jacksonville for the Jaguars' first- (No. 7) and fourth-round (No. 101) picks. Jacksonville selected Justin Blackmon, wr, Oklahoma State. Tampa Bay selected Mark Barron, db, Alabama and traded (No. 101) to Denver.
3, St. Louis traded its first-round pick (No. 6) to Dallas for the Cowboys' first- (No. 14) and second-round (No. 45) picks. Dallas selected Morris Claiborne, db, LSU. St. Louis selected Michael Brockers, dt, LSU and traded (No. 45) to Chicago.
4, Seattle traded its first-round pick (No. 12) to Philadelphia for the Eagles' first- (No. 15), fourth- (No. 114) and sixth-round (No. 172) picks. Philadelphia selected Fletcher Cox, dt, Mississippi State. Seattle selected Bruce Irvin, de, West Virginia; (No. 114) and (No. 172).
5, Cincinnati traded its first-round pick (No. 21) to New England for the Patriots' first- (No. 27) and third-round (No. 93) picks. New England selected Chandler Jones, de, Syracuse. Cincinnati selected Kevin Zeitler, g, Wisconsin and Brandon Thompson, dt, Clemson.
6, Denver traded its first-round pick (No. 25) to New England for the Patriots' first- (No. 31) and fourth-round (No. 126) picks. New England selected Dont'a Hightower, lb, Alabama. Denver traded (No. 31) and (No. 126) to Tampa Bay.
7, Baltimore traded its first-round pick (No. 29) to Minnesota for the Vikings' second- (No. 35) and fourth-round (No. 98) picks. Minnesota selected Harrison Smith, db, Notre Dame. Baltimore selected Courtney Upshaw, lb, Alabama and (No. 98).
8, Denver traded its first- (No. 31) and fourth-round (No. 126) picks to Tampa Bay for the Bucs' second- (No. 36) and fourth-round (No. 101) picks. Tampa Bay selected Doug Martin, rb, Boise State and traded (No. 126) to Houston. Denver selected Derek Wolfe, dt, Cincinnati and (No. 101).
9, Seattle traded its second-round pick (No. 43) to the New York Jets for the Jets' second- (No. 47), fifth- (No. 154), seventh-round (No. 232) picks. New York selected Stephen Hill, wr, Georgia Tech. Seattle selected Bobby Wagner, lb, Utah State; (No. 154) and (No. 232).
10, St. Louis traded its second-round pick (No. 45) to Chicago for the Bears' second- (No. 50) and fifth-round (No. 150) picks. Chicago selected Alshon Jeffery, wr, South Carolina. St. Louis selected Isaiah Pead, rb, Cincinnati and (No. 150).
11, Philadelphia traded its second-round pick (No. 51) to Green Bay for the Packers' second- (No. 59) and fourth-round (No. 123) picks. Green Bay selected Jerel Worthy, de, Michigan State. Philadephia selected Vinny Curry, de, Marshall and (No. 123).
12, Houston traded its second- (No. 58) and seventh-round (No. 233) picks to Tampa Bay for the Bucs' third- (No. 68) and fourth-round (No. 126). Tampa Bay selected Lavonte David, lb, Nebraska and (No. 233). Houston selected DeVier Posey, wr, Ohio State and (No. 126).
13, New England traded its second-round pick (No. 62) to Greem Bay for the Packers' third- (No. 90) and fifth-round (No. 163) picks. Green Bay selected Casey Hayward, db, Vanderbilt. New England selected Jake Bequette, de, Arkansas and (No. 163).
14, Cleveland traded third-round pick (No. 67) to Denver for the Broncos' third- (No. 87) and fourth-round (No. 120) picks. Denver selected Ronnie Hillman, rb, San Diego State. Cleveland selected John Hughes, db, Cincinnati and (No. 120).
15, Washington traded its third-round pick (No. 69) to Buffalo for the Bills' third- (No. 71) and seventh-round (No. 217) picks. Buffalo selected T.J. Graham, wr, N.C. State. Washington selected Josh LeRibeus, g, SMU and (No. 217).
16, Miami traded its third-round pick (No. 73) to San Diego for the Chargers' third- (No. 78) and sixth-round (No. 183) picks. San Diego selected Brandon Taylor, db, LSU. Miami selected Michael Egnew, te, Missouri and (No. 183).
17, Atlanta traded its third-round pick (No. 84) to Baltimore for the Ravens' third- (No. 91) and fifth-round (No. 164) picks. Baltimore selected Bernard Pierce, rb, Temple. Atlanta selected Lamar Holmes, ot, Southern Miss. and (No. 164).
18, San Francisco traded its third-round pick (No. 92) to Indianapolis for the Colts' fourth-round (No. 97) pick and a 2113 fifth-round pick. Indianapolis selected T.Y. Hilton, wr, FIU. San Francisco selected (No. 97).