Colts activate DT DeForest Buckner from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts will get a huge part of their defense back on the field this weekend against the Houston Texans.

The team officially activated ﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Buckner missed Sunday's 45-26 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The defensive tackle's absence was a massive reason the Colts got steamrolled by ﻿Derrick Henry﻿, who galloped for 178 yards and three scores.

The star DT has played 73.1 percent of the Colts defensive snaps this season, per Next Gen Stats. With Buckner on the field, the Colts have allowed 3.2 yards per carry and a 77.1 passer rating to opponents. Without him, they're allowing 5.1 yards per carry and a 107.8 passer rating.