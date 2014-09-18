Around the NFL

Colts acquired Trent Richardson one year ago today

Published: Sep 18, 2014 at 07:02 AM

Today marks the one-year anniversary of what could be remembered as one of the most lopsided trades in NFL history.

On Sept. 18, 2013, Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson pulled the trigger on a deal that sent a first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for running back Trent Richardson.

The Colts believed Richardson would step in and become their bell-cow back. In other words, the guy the Browns envisioned Richardson would be when they traded up to select the former Alabama star with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Things haven't worked out for Richardson or the Colts over the past 365 days. As colleague Henry Hodgson pointed out on Twitter, Richardson has gained 558 yards on 184 rushes with Indy, just three yards per carry on average. In that same span, Colts running backs not named Trent Richardson have rushed for 1,149 yards on 225 carries, a 5.1 average.

After a disappointing first 16 games in Indy, we were treated to the predictable optimism this offseason: Richardson had mastered the playbook, gained confidence, and dropped weight after shoulder surgery. "(We) fully expect him to have a great year," Chuck Paganosaid in July.

Richardson hasn't been great through two weeks. On Monday night, he had some success running up the middle -- including a trio of 10-yard runs -- but he fumbled twice and struggled whenever Pep Hamilton asked (and this happened too often) for Richardson to get to the edge. One Twitter follower observed that T-Rich "rolls to the outside like a deformed Slinky." Hamilton's opinion that Richardson had one of his better games as a Colt acted as quite the accidental indictment.

Ahmad Bradshaw, meanwhile, clearly looked like the superior back against the Eagles. Bradshaw moved like he did in his Giants hey-day, 400 foot surgeries and a neck injury be damned. He's clearly a better fit in this offense.

At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, our own Chris Wesseling asked Grigson if he would do the Richardson trade again if given the chance. "Yes" was the GM's one-word answer. Something tells us he might not have been being entirely truthful.

The Colts might be learning now what Jim Brown knew all along.

The latest Around The League Podcast breaks down the latest on Adrian Peterson and continues the search for this year's "Team Of ATL."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former 'Purple People Eater' Doug Sutherland passes away at 73

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman and "Purple People Eater" Doug Sutherland has passed away at 73. Sutherland appeared in three Super Bowls and made 96 starts for the Vikings over the course of his 12-year career.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 5

Damiere Byrd is headed to Atlanta. The wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Falcons, who will be his fifth team in as many seasons.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta 'definitely concerned' with secondary depth ahead of 2022 season

The Baltimore Ravens believe the return of DBs Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters can help the team return to the playoffs in 2022. GM Eric DeCosta recognizes the team has "a lot of work to do" to capitalize on newly healthy players as it looks to bolster the defense through later waves of free agency and the upcoming draft.
news

Saints release QB Blake Bortles after Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton signings

The New Orleans Saints released QB Blake Bortles despite signing the former No. 3 overall pick to a reserve/future contract in January. The release comes following the team's re-signing of Jameis Winston and addition of veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu visiting Saints

Could the New Orleans Saints bring the Honey Badger home? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ is visiting the Saints facility while he's in New Orleans with family and friends
news

Rob Gronkowski 'not ready to commit' to decision on football future yet

Tom Brady's unretiring led to the presumption that the quarterback's BFF, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, would likewise return to the Buccaneers. Gronk isn't ready to declare his intentions -- at least, not just yet.
news

Ron Rivera: Commanders 'should be ascending' after acquiring QB Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera says the addition of QB Carson Wentz coinciding with his third year as Commanders coach should mean the club takes the next step in 2022.
news

Frank Gore's professional boxing debut announced for May 14

Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It's only a matter of time.
news

Bobby Wagner joined Rams to 'be close to home,' where playing Seahawks will be 'cherry on top'

Linebacker Bobby Wagner isn't the newest Los Angeles Ram solely because of two shots at revenge against the Seattle Seahawks, but it certainly didn't hurt the Rams' chances of landing him.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 4

Longtime Steelers QB Josh Dobbs had a tryout with the Ravens on Monday. Plus, news on roster moves and draft pick visits. 
news

Saints add second 2022 first-round draft pick in multi-pick trade with Eagles

The Eagles are trading two 2022 first-round picks (No. 16 and 19), a 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 194) to the Saints in exchange for a 2022 first-round selection (No. 18), third-round pick (101) and seventh-round selection (237), as well as a 2023 first-round and 2024 second-round pick. 
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones 'feeling good' as he embarks on pivotal fourth season in New York

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters Monday that he is "feeling good" after a neck injury ended his 2021 season early.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW