Colts acquired Trent Richardson one year ago today

Richardson hasn't been great through two weeks. On Monday night, he had some success running up the middle -- including a trio of 10-yard runs -- but he fumbled twice and struggled whenever Pep Hamilton asked (and this happened too often) for Richardson to get to the edge. One Twitter follower observed that T-Rich "rolls to the outside like a deformed Slinky." Hamilton's opinion that Richardson had one of his better games as a Colt acted as quite the accidental indictment.