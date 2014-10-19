Colt McCoy saves Redskins with game-winning drive

Coming on to replace an ineffective Kirk Cousins, third-string quarterback Colt McCoy led the Washington Redskins to a 19-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Our takeaways:
- A composed McCoy completed 11 of 12 passes in the second half, generating a gaudy 138.9 passer rating. He responded to Tennessee's go-ahead touchdown by leading a three-minute drill to set up a Kai Forbath chip shot for the game winner. The Titans were only in the game because Kirk Cousins set up both of their first-half scores with turnovers. Based on their respective play Sunday, McCoy should be the favorite to start at Dallas in Week 8 if Robert Griffin III isn't ready to return. Coach Jay Gruden said after the game the coaching staff will gauge Griffin's status after he practices on Wednesday.
- Gruden isn't the only one looking forward to seeing RGIII under center. For his career, Alfred Morris has averaged 24 more yards per game and 1.2 more yards per carry with Griffin at quarterback as opposed to Cousins. The threat of Griffin's legs opens wider lanes for Morris to exploit.
- The Titans desperately need Jake Locker back. Settling for too many checkdowns, Charlie Whitehurst couldn't get the ball to playmakers Delanie Walker and Justin Hunter.
- Cousins owns the highest career interception percentage among active quarterbacks. The Redskins shouldn't hold out any hope of flipping him for a draft pick in the offseason.
- This was a costly win for the Redskins. Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Orakpo will undergo an MRI on Monday after suffering a right pectoral injury in the second half. Orakpo tore his left pectoral in 2011 and again in 2012.
- The Redskins have a problem at right tackle. Swinging gate Tyler Polumbus was benched for the second time in three weeks. Backup Tom Compton's penalty nullified a brilliant 36-yard DeSean Jackson reception on the game-winning drive. Compton was called upon because third-round rookie Morgan Moses has been a major disappointment thus far.
