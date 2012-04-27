Colt McCoy not seeking trade after Browns get Weeden

Published: Apr 27, 2012 at 04:16 AM

Cleveland Browns quarterback Colt McCoy is not requesting a trade, sources with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

He's eager to compete with Oklahoma State quarterback Brandon Weeden, whom the Browns drafted at No. 22 Thursday night, and not looking to leave Cleveland.

There are several West Coast offense teams that are in the market for back-up quarterbacks, however, and the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles are among them.

So a trade is possible, but McCoy is not seeking one.

