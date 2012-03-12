Colston reportedly trying to finalize long-term deal with Saints

Published: Mar 12, 2012 at 06:05 PM

The New Orleans Saints and wide receiver Marques Colston are working hard toward finalizing a deal that would keep one of Drew Brees' favorite targets off the free-agent market, ProFootballTalk.com reported Monday night, citing a league source.

Colston is scheduled to become a free agent at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. He would be one of the most attractive receivers in this year's free-agent class, with 6,240 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns in six NFL seasons.

Colston reportedly wants to remain in New Orleans.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

League franchises and players joined the rest of America to honor those who made the greatest sacrifice for our country. 
news

TE Hunter Henry ready to become a 'complete Patriot,' meet expectations of playing in New England

Ahead of his first season playing for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Hunter Henry raved about his early experience with the club during OTAs.
news

Steelers WR Chase Claypool would 'love' to see Julio Jones in Pittsburgh

Count Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool among those who would love to see All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones join their team.
news

This Week in NFL History (May 31 to June 6): Joe Namath turns 78

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW