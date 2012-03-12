Colston reportedly trying to finalize long-term deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints and wide receiver Marques Colston are working hard toward finalizing a deal that would keep one of Drew Brees' favorite targets off the free-agent market, ProFootballTalk.com reported Monday night, citing a league source.
Colston is scheduled to become a free agent at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. He would be one of the most attractive receivers in this year's free-agent class, with 6,240 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns in six NFL seasons.
Colston reportedly wants to remain in New Orleans.