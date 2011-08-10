Colston continues to sit out Saints practice to rest knee

Marques Colston, the New Orleans Saints' top receiver, missed his fourth consecutive practice Tuesday, *The Times-Picayune* reported.
Colston, who had offseason surgery on his right knee, has 70 or more receptions in four of his five NFL seasons, including a team-high 84 catches last season. He has attended practice but has done no activities.
Saints coach Sean Payton said he expects Colston to return to practice soon, but he did not specify when.
Payton also said Tuesday the Saintswill spend a week of training camp -- from Aug. 22-27 -- in Oxnard, Calif., in the run-up to a preseason game at Oakland.