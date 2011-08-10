Colston continues to sit out Saints practice to rest knee

Published: Aug 10, 2011 at 03:33 AM

Marques Colston, the New Orleans Saints' top receiver, missed his fourth consecutive practice Tuesday, *The Times-Picayune* reported.

Colston, who had offseason surgery on his right knee, has 70 or more receptions in four of his five NFL seasons, including a team-high 84 catches last season. He has attended practice but has done no activities.

Saints coach Sean Payton said he expects Colston to return to practice soon, but he did not specify when.

Payton also said Tuesday the Saintswill spend a week of training camp -- from Aug. 22-27 -- in Oxnard, Calif., in the run-up to a preseason game at Oakland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills OLB Von Miller on Week 5 return: 'If I was a betting man I would say yeah, you can expect to see Von Miller in London'

Absent since Week 12 of last season due to a torn ACL, Bills OLB Von Miller is aiming to return on Sunday against the Jaguars in London. 
news

Eagles signing veteran CB Bradley Roby in move to add secondary depth

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding needed depth to their depleted secondary. Veteran cornerback Bradley Roby is signing with Philly, NFL Network's James Palmer reported on Tuesday.
news

Move the Sticks: MNF recap, Christian McCaffrey's touches & Week 5 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

NFL contenders or pretenders? Upstart Texans and frisky Rams legit; Jordan Love-led Packers ain't it

Four weeks into the 2023 NFL season, a bevy of teams are stuck in the middle at .500. So, which 2-2 outfits have legitimate potential? Which ones could fall by the wayside? Adam Schein separates contenders from pretenders.