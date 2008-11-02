Colquitt inactive for Chiefs; Dunn, Askew out for Bucs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Punter Dustin Colquitt was inactive on Sunday for the Chiefs' game against the Buccaneers, who were without two members of their starting backfield, running back Warrick Dunn and fullback B.J. Askew.
Dunn has a back problem, while Askew is hampered by a hamstring. The Bucs also placed starting safety Jermaine Phillips on the inactive list with a forearm injury and guard Aaron Sears with concussion.
Colquitt was sidelined for the second straight game by a sore groin. He was joined on the Chiefs' inactive list by cornerback Patrick Surtain and running back Larry Johnson.
Johnson, who was suspended for next week's game by the NFL for violation of player conduct code, has been inactive three games in a row for breaking team rules.
