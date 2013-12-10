Colorado researcher finds fewer concussions at higher altitudes

The Denver Post reported on a new study being cited by the University of Colorado-Denver that says high school athletes playing at higher elevations experience fewer concussions.
KDVR-TV in Denver reported that the study showed that at higher elevations, the blood vessels in the brain experience a mild swelling, causing the brain to expand. Comstock said she believes that such an atmosphere causes less free space in the skull, which in turn, would decrease the likelihood of concussions.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor