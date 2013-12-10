Colorado researcher finds fewer concussions at higher altitudes

Published: Dec 10, 2013 at 06:19 AM

The Denver Post reported on a new study being cited by the University of Colorado-Denver that says high school athletes playing at higher elevations experience fewer concussions.

KDVR-TV in Denver reported that the study showed that at higher elevations, the blood vessels in the brain experience a mild swelling, causing the brain to expand. Comstock said she believes that such an atmosphere causes less free space in the skull, which in turn, would decrease the likelihood of concussions.

Aspen Public Radio also interviewed Comstock. Click here to listen.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

