Colorado CB Smith visits with Ravens, Eagles

Smith allowed just 11 pass completions in man coverage as a junior and senior, says NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks, who describes the 6-foot-2, 211-pound cornerback as rangy with speed, quickness and athleticism -- smooth and fluid in his movements, showing short-area explosion when changing directions. Brooks believes Smith is ideally suited to play as a "press" corner, and few prospects can rival his performance over the past two seasons.