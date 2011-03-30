Colorado CB Smith visits with Ravens, Eagles

Colorado cornerback Jimmy Smith visited the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, according to a league source.
NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock ranked Smith as one of the best 32 players in the 2011 NFL Draft. NFL.com senior analyst Pat Kirwan and senior writer Steve Wyche also agree in their mock drafts that Smith will be taken late in the first round, where the Eagles pick 23rd and the Ravens 26th.
Concerns about Smith's background have played a role in his evaluation. He was arrested twice for possession of alcohol as a minor and had a positive drug test in 2007, according to The Denver Post.
Smith ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds, had a 36-inch vertical jump and did 24 bench-press repetitions at last month's NFL Scouting Combine.
Smith allowed just 11 pass completions in man coverage as a junior and senior, says NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks, who describes the 6-foot-2, 211-pound cornerback as rangy with speed, quickness and athleticism -- smooth and fluid in his movements, showing short-area explosion when changing directions. Brooks believes Smith is ideally suited to play as a "press" corner, and few prospects can rival his performance over the past two seasons.